Report: 144 Illinois school districts gave bonuses last year

December 27 – Nearly 150 Illinois public school districts gave bonuses to teachers and administrators last school year.

The Chicago Tribune says the 144 districts represent 20 percent of all districts. Citing state data, the newspaper reports about 3,100 people received a total of $5.5 million. The average was $1,750.

Bonuses have become a common way to inspire educators to improve student achievement. But researchers say results are varied, and critics wonder whether it’s a good use of tax dollars.

The Decatur Public Schools District 61 does not give out bonuses for teachers or administrators. DPS officials say research hasn’t proven whether bonuses inspire educators or improve academics.

Contributing source: AP