Novak, Osborne, and more reflect on Klugman

December 27 – Friends and colleagues of the late Larry Klugman will remember him for his sense of humor and his vast knowledge in political science.

Klugman passed away Tuesday at the age of 75 after not fully recovering from surgery and an infection. He was a founding faculty member of Richland Community College where he taught political science. He started when the college opened in 1972 and taught full time until 2012. He continued by teaching a few classes each semester until his passing.

Dr. Charles Novak knew Klugman well. Novak was Richland’s president from 1989-2001. Novak says Klugman was a great man and a great teacher.

“Larry was a special person; he was a wonderful teacher,” Novak says. “His students, including my youngest son, learned a great deal from him and went on to careers because of the things he taught.”

Klugman always had a passion for political science and sharing his knowledge, Novak said, and he was more than just a teacher. Klugman was very involved with his church; he frequently helped plan the Decatur Celebration, and he was involved in a number of other community events.

“He was all over our community and people enjoyed his company,” Novak says. “He had all kinds of things he did to entertain people and give them a good laugh. He’s going to be missed.”

Klugman was also a friend of the media. He was a local expert WSOY could reach out to for comment on anything political. He also frequently joined the Direct Line radio show on WSOY.

Klugman was also a regular when Paul Osborne had a daily TV show and he was the campaign manager when Osborne first ran for Mayor of Decatur. Osborne says he would frequently call Klugman and just talk about the political climate.

“He would always know about the political climate in the city as well as the state,” Osborne says. “He always did his research, too. When you asked him a question, you knew that he had researched the subject and he would always bring notes with him.”

Osborne says Klugman always had a great sense of humor and would have a joke or saying every time you saw him.

“Sometimes you can be really serious about political things but Larry always did have a sense of humor about it,” he says. “His answering machine was even funny. He was a person you always enjoyed being around.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe will miss, among other things, Klugman’s commentary following political races locally and nationally.

“He was a fixture on every Election Night that I can remember, with exception to this last one,” Moore Wolfe says. “He had the most amazing, funny stories and insights about various politicians and the way his mind worked, he was able to make politics real for people.”

Speaking on behalf of Klugman’s family, pastor Wayne Kent says they thank everyone for their thoughts.

“He will be sorely missed by not only friends and family, but also by the larger community,” Kent says. “There will be some sense moving forward as to when we’ll have a public memorial service when the community can gather to remember Larry and say thanks to him for all of his great kindnesses to many of us and his great leadership in the community.”