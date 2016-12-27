Local law enforcement benefitting with free coffee thanks to donor

December 27 – The Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office have had an opportunity for a free cup of coffee at Coffee Connection during December.

Owner of Coffee Connection Julie Stalets says an anonymous donor decided to give back by paying for an officer’s cup of coffee for an entire month.

“The donor just wanted to do something special for law enforcement and to thank them and let them know they are very much appreciated,” says Stalets.

Both departments have known about the act of generosity when it occurred in late November. By swinging through Coffee Connection they can receive any drink of their choice until the end of the year.

Stalets says she’s proud to be a part of the community.

“I think it’s great that we have so many giving and generous people here in the community and that this is just one of many that do this throughout the year,” says Stalets.

