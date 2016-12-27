Illinois drops Big Ten opener in Maryland

December 27 – Melo Trimble scored 20 points and Jaylen Brantley added 13 as Maryland routed Illinois 84-59 on Tuesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

It was the sixth victory in a row for the Terrapins (13-1), who have won their conference opener in all three seasons since joining the Big Ten.

Malcolm Hill had 21 points for the Illini (10-4), who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Maryland played without two of its top post players. Junior Michal Cekovsky rested a left ankle injury, and senior Damonte Dodd missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained left knee ligament.

Their absences mattered little against the Illini, who never led and were outscored 48-24 in the paint.

The Terps were 55.9 percent from the field while Illinois, which dropped its Big Ten opener for the fourth time in five years, shot just 35.6 percent.

Source: AP