Decatur saw a productive year in economic development

December 27 – There were many positives for the city of Decatur in 2016 but maybe none bigger than the work done by the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County.

President of the EDC Ryan McCrady joined Byers & Co. today to talk about the impact for this year. He says while there were plenty of small businesses to impact the area with their newfound home there were also larger companies that made a significant impact on job growth.

In this year the area saw…

Fuyao Glass completed a $200 million renovation of their auto glass facility between Decatur and Mt. Zion

Over $16 million in two new hotels in construction, Holiday Inn & Suites and Hampton Inn

Aramark broke ground on $8.4 million for a new facility

Ameren Illinois completed a $5.5 million gas monitoring facility

Akorn had two groundbreakings to expand their total investment in Decatur to $75 million since 2013

ADM and Dupont announced partnership for a plastics project

National Foodworks Services opened its doors

USA Clean had an expansion to the former lumber yard on 22nd Street and an investment of nearly $2 million

McCrady says one of the big reasons for continued economic development in the area is due to Decatur’s geography.

“The geography we have where we can reach almost a third of the country’s entire population in a one-day truck drive is very unique,” says McCrady. “You can’t do that from Chicago, St. Louis or anywhere else because as you move around that radius moves with it. Decatur is in a terrific location that can’t be copied.”

There was a survey done recently asking company CEO’s the top ten things that mattered to them when picking a location of business. McCrady says the top three were workforce development and availability of a workforce, transportation and infrastructure and quality of life.

“Every time the city does an infrastructure project that’s another arrow on my quiver when I go out to talk to a business and that’s so valuable to the work the Economic Development Corporation does,” says McCrady. “I can’t tell a business to come here and in five years we have this plan to build this road, dredge a lake or build a sewer they’re not waiting for that, they need it now.”

McCrady at this time could not give a direct number on investments in the year because projects are announced and constructed at different times.