New law requires local officials to justify travel expenses

December 26 – The sponsor of a new law requiring local officials to justify travel expenses said it’s part of his main focus in Springfield to lower property taxes for Illinoisans.

State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, said his measure, House Bill 4379, is about local government fiscal accountability.

“This prohibits any entertainment expenses by local government officials, and it also places limits on travel and meals expenses,” McSweeney said. “So, what this is an attempt to do is to cut expenses and ultimately bring about lower property taxes.”

The bill found unanimous support in both chambers. McSweeney said that’s because there were plenty of examples of a lack of oversight on local government spending on travel, food and entertainment.

“It’s unbelievable, especially with school districts, when you look at how money has been wasted for people to actually travel to Chicago from the suburbs to spend the weekend and charge meals and very expensive hotels to taxpayers. That’s just wrong,” McSweeney said.

The measure was signed by the governor in July.

It takes effect Jan. 1.

Source: IRN News