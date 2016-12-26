Miller: water main breaks costly, but unavoidable

December 26 – Decatur already has an old water pipe system and now that the cold weather is here, the Decatur Water Management Department finds themselves fixing a lot of water mains.

So far in December, the department has repaired about 20 water mains in the city. Department Director Randy Miller says the city is trying to replace the worst systems, but breaks are fairly unavoidable when it gets really cold.

“Of course, they do occur in the cold weather conditions more often and that’s due to corrosion,” Miller says. “The frost line also gets thicker in the soil when it’s cold and that causes water main breaks.”

It costs anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 to repair a water main break. The first step is to identify where the pipe is broken, Miller says. Then crews isolate the part that is broken by switching off valves and then excavate the area where the break is before repairing the main. Once the break has been fixed, the department flushes the main, takes a water sample and issues a boil order for customers that will be affected.

“Anytime the water pressure in the system gets below 20 pounds, we issue a precautionary boil order,” Miller said.

Miller says they repair the area that has been excavated once they are finished. Repairing a water main break can take anywhere from hours to days, depending on the severity.