DECU donation pushes Salvation Army closer to goal

December 26 – A donation from Decatur Earthmover Credit Union (DECU) is pushing the Salvation Army closer to its holiday campaign goal.

DECU recently donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army of Decatur. This year’s holiday campaign goal is $470,000. SA Development Director Kyle Karsten says they are inching closer to their goal.

“That was a very big donation from Decatur Earthmover and we are very grateful,” Karsten says. “Our campaign will run past January 1 so we can get all of the donations in.”

Karsten says they were able to meet and exceed their Red Kettle campaign goal. The goal was $1450,000 and Karsten says they met their goal with two days left of bell ringing.

A number of donations are still coming in. 95q is expected to present a check sometime this week from funds raised during their 95q Secret Santa Concert.

After all donations are tallied, the SA should have an announcement early January about if they reached this year’s goal.