Blankets purchased for local vets thanks to recent fundraisers

December 26 – Thanks to the generosity of the community local veterans will continue to receive patriotic blankets this winter.

Thanks to participants in the annual Cruise 11 to remember 9-11 car/bike show and donations from the Help for Heroes fundraiser on Veterans Day including matching funds from the Howard Buffett Foundation, the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission was able to purchase 128 Patriotic Blankets for Veterans in Macon County Nursing Facilities.

Blankets were delivered by veterans and community volunteers. One facility will receive their blankets this week.

Organizer of the Cruise 9-11 event Ayn Owens says that this will continue to be an annual project to say thank you to our veterans in nursing facilities. Help for Heroes Fund ensures local Veterans will never fall through the cracks and be left behind during financial difficulties.

All funds will be used to provide needs for Macon County Veterans via the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County, with no funds going to administrative costs. The fund can be contributed to year round, including memorial for a veteran important to your family. To donate you can call 217-424-1376