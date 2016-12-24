First Christian Church offering Christmas Eve and Day services

December 24 – First Christian Church is offering several opportunities for you to be part of their Christmas service.

Today’s Christmas Eve service hours are at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and a final at 10 p.m. Christmas Day will have one service at 6 p.m. One member of the pastoral staff at First Christian Church Wayne Kent says the services today are different from the lone service tomorrow.

Kent says he will be speaking at all of them and they are all less than an hour long.

“The services are kid friendly and as a matter of fact we’ve seen in the past as the hour gets later more and more kids show up in their pajamas and I’m thinking I may join them by the time we get to the 10 p.m. service,” says Kent.

Christmas Day’s service will be a Chapel Service. Kent says there will be a lot of music and chatting throughout.

“I think for most people Christmas is a time where they realize the world is bigger than I am and the needs of the world are bigger than mine and I need to get my life centered again,” says Kent. “I think part of it is nostalgia, people want to remember their childhood and times of innocence. For one day we’re all going to quit the fighting and bickering and think remember when.”

Childcare will be available, excluding the 10 p.m. service, for newborns to preschoolers. All children’s ministry staff and volunteers must clear a national background check ensuring that children are safe.

For any additional questions you can call First Christian Church at 217-875-3350. The church is located at 3350 N. MacArthur Road about a half mile north of Perkins Restaurant.