Bath Salt Prohibition Act hopes to curb synthetic drug use

December 24 – Lawmakers hope their new law on synthetic drugs will finally stamp out a highly addictive problem for Illinois.

The Bath Salt Prohibition Act defines the type of synthetic drugs that are contained in what’s commonly known as bath salts and outlaws their selling in Illinois. House sponsor, state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Raymond, said the bill will help keep this dangerous, highly-addictive drug off the street.

“It makes the name of bath salts, or known by the broader term synthetic drugs, illegal from retail sale,” Bourne said. “It gives law enforcement a few more tools to crack down on the sale of bath salts or the sale of synthetic drugs.”

She said the drug is hard to track down because the makers can change the formula.

“These are highly addictive drugs. They’re not what you would buy at Bed, Bath and Beyond,” Bourne said. “These are chemically synthetic drugs that these chemists will change the makeup depending on the law.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the drug is also known as Flakka, Bloom, Cloud Nine, Lunar Wave, and is sold as other brand names. Its side effects include depression, anxiety, tremors, problems sleeping and paranoia.

The law takes effect January 1.

Source: IRN