Macon County unemployment rate drops in November

December 23 – Thirteen of Illinois’ metropolitan areas experienced declines in their over-the-year unemployment rate, and eight areas added jobs.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), one metro area’s unemployment rate remained unchanged, while Macon County’s rate saw a decrease. Macon County’s unemployment rate came in at 5.9 percent in November 2016, which is a drop from when it was 7.3 percent the previous year and also down from 6.2 percent in October 2016. The statewide unemployment rate last month was 5.3 percent.

“Job growth in Illinois’ metro areas still lags the rest of the nation,” IDES Director Jeff Mays says. “The metro areas outside of Chicago have experienced more job growth recently than the Chicago metro area, which is a bit of a change from earlier in the year.”

The Decatur metropolitan area lost 1,000 jobs compared to the previous year. IDES estimates there were 2,900 unemployed people in the labor force in November 2016. Additionally, the City of Decatur’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.5 percent last month. That’s down from 8.1 percent in November 2015 and it’s also a drop 6.9 percent in October 2016.

In Macon County, payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100). Declines were reported in Construction (-400), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-400), Professional and Business Services (-200), Manufacturing (-200), and Retail Trade (-100). All other major industry sectors were stable compared to last year.