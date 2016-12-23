Locke recognized for service with surprise party, park named in her honor

December 23 – Surprising people can be hard to do in the social media age but Judy Locke says she was sincerely blown away by the surprise party held in her honor today.

Many members of the Decatur Park District, Decatur Memorial Hospital and friends and family of Locke’s made their way to the DMH Crossfit Center to recognize her work in the community.

Locke served twenty years on the park board before her retirement in 2003. She also became President of the Decatur Parks Foundation in 1983 and served in that capacity for twenty years. In addition, she also was President of the board for the Illinois Association of Park Districts in 2000.

Locke’s vision helped construct the DISC and established a partnership with Millikin University. She helped develop partnerships with the Children’s Museum of Illinois and DPS 61. She was also instrumental in the refurbishment of Dreamland Lake and the renovation of Scovill and Hickory Point Golf Courses and clubhouses.

Park board commissioner Chris Riley was elected to the board in 2001 and served with Locke on the park board and the foundation board for two years. Riley says what he remembers most about Locke is her dedication to family.

“She just has a strong passion for families,” says Riley. “She’s a softee but she’s hard as well and when she has a point she’s trying to make she’ll let you know.”

Locke says she had no idea of the party set up for her this morning.

“I was shocked,” says Locke. “It’s really hard to shock when there’s so many ways for this to have been leaked but I’m just blown out of the water. Parks don’t get named after people often in this city so this is quite the honor.”

Riley says in addition to her passion for family that Locke loved the Scovill Zoo and wanted to make it an even better destination. He says her influence was critical.

“The zoo saw a lot of growth during that time, which we’ve continued, but she was always the one that always made sure the zoo was taken care of. She made sure costs were down because she wanted families to be able to enjoy themselves.”

Locke was instrumental in bringing the free day to Scovill Zoo. She was also responsible for bringing the carousel and numerous exhibits to the Zoo including the Locke Family zebras.

Locke talks about her proudest achievements serving with the park board.

“I really wanted to be sure that in raising my own children that they knew people from all aspects of the community and I think the parks are where it all blends,” says Locke. “I wanted to keep everybody working as an entire community was always a goal.”

She continued by saying, “I was able to make a couple appointments that made us a diverse board and I had probably the hardest time working in the parks for awhile because that wasn’t what everybody thought was a good idea,” says Locke. “Now the whole country knows it’s a good idea, so we were right there and that’s something I’ve always been proud of.”

For decades of dedication and impact in the field of parks and recreation the Park District and DMH have renamed the former 31st Street Park to Locke Park. It’s just the third park named after an individual in the last 30 years by the Park District.