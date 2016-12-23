Gov. Rauner announces new budget chief, insurance director

December 23 – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced changes at the top of two key state offices, naming new directors of the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Insurance.

The Republican governor announced Friday his budget director, Tim Nuding, and Department of Insurance Director Anne Melissa Dowling are leaving.

Rauner is appointing the current chief of staff of the governor’s budget office, Scott Harry, to replace Nuding. He’s appointing Jennifer Hammer, now a policy adviser, to replace Dowling.

Rauner also hired two former top employees of ex-GOP Comptroller Leslie Munger, who lost her re-election bid in November.

Brad Hahn, Munger’s chief of staff, will serve as Rauner’s communications director. Phillip Rodriguez, who was Munger’s deputy chief of staff, will be Rauner’s deputy chief of staff for public engagement.

Source: AP