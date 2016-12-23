DPS depleting reserve funds while waiting on state payments

December 23 – Like most school districts in Illinois, the Decatur Public Schools district is still waiting on payments from the State of Illinois for transportation and special education services.

Several districts are getting word that their last two payments for requirements such as special education and school buses likely aren’t coming. DPS Chief Operating Officer Todd Covault says they are still waiting on $1.5 million from last fiscal year and another $2 million for FY17.

“We are in the holding pattern for about $3.5 million which is split between transportation, our early childhood Pre-K grant, and special education reimbursements,” Covault explains. “We are always in danger of not having a full budget. Come April they (General Assembly) could always retract some funding because they appropriated too much. Then we’ll get prorated.”

Covault says they are happy the district is being paid the General State Aid on time, which represents their largest amount of funding. But now they are dipping into reserves because they haven’t gotten funding for mandate services.

“This is a time period when it is crucial for school districts to have money in their savings account – what we commonly refer to as reserves,” Covault says. “Because all we are doing is diminishing those reserves until they are replenished when the state comptroller releases checks.”

It’s not all on the comptroller, however. The comptroller’s office is holding checks because there isn’t any money in the bank, Covault said.

According to their latest audit, DPS had about 100 days of reserve money left. Covault says that is an okay position, but it could definitely be better.