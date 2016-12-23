DPD reminding safe sober driving this holiday season

December 23 – The Decatur Police Department is reminding you to drive sober and safe this holiday season or you will get pulled over.

DPD will be looking for drunk drivers as part of their “Drive Sober or get Pulled over” enforcement that will run into the early part of 2017.

Sergeant Christopher Peters with DPD says that the purpose of the enforcement is to make zero vehicle fatalities a reality and to do that they will enforce zero tolerance for drunk or impaired drivers this holiday season.

Peters says there are no warnings for anyone if they’re pulled over and are found to be impaired.

“If an officer suspected someone was intoxicated or impaired they would put them through a series of field sobriety tests and if they failed could be arrested for DUI,” says Peters.

According to statistics from DPD, in 2015, 35,092 people in the U.S. were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 29 percent died in crashes where the driver had a Blood Alcohol Concentration or BAC over the limit of .08.

Peters says if you’re going to be drinking over the holiday season plan on not driving.

“Arrange for a safe ride home, get a designated driver or call a taxi or someone that you know that will be able to get you home,” says Peters.

There will be an increased force on the roads this holiday season and officers will be working overtime, funded by IDOT, to do DUI patrols.

Other helpful tips for safe driving this holiday season is by buckling your seatbelt, regardless of where you’re seated. In addition, if you see an impaired driver on the road to call local law enforcement.