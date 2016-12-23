Decatur Public Library announces holiday operating hours

December 23 – The Decatur Public Library has announced its hours for the holiday season.

The Library will be closed tomorrow Saturday, December 24th for Christmas Eve and in addition will be closed Monday, December 26th in observance of Christmas Day.

Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27th.

The Library will close at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st for New Year’s Eve and on Monday, January 2nd in observance of New Year’s Day.

Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 3rd. For more information you can call the library at 217-421-9713.