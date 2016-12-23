Decatur Park District Christmas Day Facility closures

December 23 – The Decatur Park District will recognize the Christmas holiday with several closures.

The DISC will be open on Christmas Eve from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. but the Indoor Golf Center will be closed.

Red Tail Run Golf Club will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Park District facilities, excluding the Decatur Airport, will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Park District Administrative Offices, Poage Arts and Recreation Center and the Airport office will be closed on Monday, December 26th.