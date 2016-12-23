Chamber encourages shopping locally with Metro Money

December 23 – If you want a great gift option that will help encourage people to shop locally, you should check out the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s Metro Money program.

Metro money is a gift certificate program that helps support Decatur-area businesses and the community. Metro Money comes in $5 and $20 denominations and is just like a gift certificate. You can use Metro Money at over 40 locations in the Decatur area.

Many businesses are using Metro Money to award employees for good performance and for special occasions. You can purchase it to share with family or friends to help keep spending money locally.

You can place an order for Metro Money by calling the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce. You can pay with cash or check.

Here’s a list of participating businesses: All Thing Beautiful, Avon Theater, The Beach House, Benny’s Grill, Capelli’s Studio & Spa, Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse, The Center Peace, Cheddar’s, County Market, Decatur Athletic Club, Decatur Computers, Inc., Decatur Park District, Diamond’s Family Restaurant, Dohery’s Pub & Pins, DynaGraphics/Wood Printing, Events Plus, The Fabric Cobbler, Gabby’s Restaurant, The Glass House, Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, GT Church, Il Forno Wood Fire Pizza, Kenny’s Ace Hardware, Kroger, Main Hangar, Mari-Henn Herb Company, Inc., Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology, Perkins Restaurant, Play It Again Sports, Pride Cleaners, Raupp’s Shoes, Robbie’s Grille, The Secret Garden, TKG’s Wing Heaven, University Dogs, Victory Pharmacy, The Wagon, Walmart, and Whit’s End.