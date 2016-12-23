CAT announces leadership changes

December 23 – Caterpillar, Inc. is announcing a number of leadership changes in their executive offices.

Following the announcement that Jim Umpleby will become CAT’s CEO on January 1, 2017, the CAT Board of Directors has announced that Tom Pellette, 53, will take over as group president of Energy & Construction Industries, a position previously held by Umpleby.

“To this role, Tom brings broad and global experience serving customers in the oil and gas and power generation markets,” Umpleby said. “Since joining Caterpillar’s Executive Office leading Construction Industries in 2015, Tom has delivered strong results while operating in a very challenging economic climate. Tom’s proven track record of effective leadership, combined with his extensive global experience serving customers, gives me great confidence as he takes on this new role,” Umpleby said.

To replace Pellette’s position as Construction Industries Group President, the board chose Bob De Lange, 47.

Additionally, the board has appointed Billy Ainsworth, 60, as senior vice president and strategic advisor to the Caterpillar Executive Office. Ainsworth will still have responsibility for CAT’s Rail Division. All above changes take effect January 1, 2017.

CAT is announcing more changes due to the retirement of two long-serving senior vice presidents. Kent Adams, 62, will be retiring after serving with Caterpillar for 38 years. Adams is currently the CEO of Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. and CAT vice president of Financial Products Division.

Mike DeWalt, 59, is also announcing his retirement after more than 35 years with the company. He is currently vice president of the Finance Services Division.

The Board of Directors has appointed three new vice presidents to replace Adams and DeWalt. Joe Creed will take over as vice president of the Finance Services Division. Zack Kauk has been appointed vice president of the Excavation Division and Dave Walton has been appointed vice president of the Financial Products Division.