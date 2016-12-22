The Cinnamon Bear to air Christmas Day on WSOY

December 22 – WSOY is keeping the tradition going with a Christmas Day mini-marathon of “The Cinnamon Bear: In the Adventure of the Silver Star.”

Join Paddy O’Cinnamon the four-inch stuffed bear with a huge heart as he helps the twins, Judy and Jimmy Barton, head to Maybeland to search for the Silver Star that hangs on their Christmas tree.

The Cinnamon Bear is an old time radio program produced by Transco in 1937. The show ran for 26 episodes beginning after Thanksgiving and ended just before Christmas. Each episode is 15 minutes long and ends with a cliffhanger, keeping people coming back to see what happens to Judy, Jimmy, and Paddy.

Join in for old time radio fun as the protagonists meet other memorable characters during their quest, including the Crazy Quilt Dragon, who repeatedly tries to take the star for himself, the Wintergreen Witch, Fe Fo the Giant and Santa Claus.

You can hear the Adventures of the Cinnamon Bear on Sunday, December 25th from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 1340 WSOY.