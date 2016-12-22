Secretary of State Offices closed for Christmas

December 22 – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th.

Facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, December 24th and Tuesday, December 27th, in observance of Christmas.

All Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, December 27th, and Tuesday through Saturday facilities will open Wednesday, December 28th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, by clicking here , to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation.

In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.