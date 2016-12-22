Park board to consider keeping Scovill Golf Course open one more year

December 22 – The Decatur Park Board may be leaning towards keeping Scovill Golf Course open at least one more year.

In yesterday’s bi-weekly board of commissioners meeting the board discussed possibilities for the aging course and had brief discussion on what action could be taken in the future.

Board President Bob Brilley II said that a decision needs to be made sooner than later.

“We keep going back and forth on this every year and I think golfers deserve to know where we’re going,” said Brilley II.

A major concern for the course is the aging irrigation pump system. Brilley II said the status of the pumps is the determining factor of the life of the course. He said the cost to replace the pumps would be about $725,000.

One possibility discussed between the board and Park District Golf Manager Kurt Rogers was making the course nine holes instead of eighteen. Of the 18 leagues played at Scovill, 13 use nine-hole formats.

Chief Financial Officer Rodney Buhr said he would have more information on possible scenarios for the board by January 2017.