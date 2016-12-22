Park Board approves contract extension for Clevenger

December 22 – The Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an employment contract for Decatur Park District Executive Director Bill Clevenger.

The 5-0 vote approved a three-year contract for Clevenger with an option to extend through May of 2021.

Park District Legal Counsel Ed Flynn says the reason they aren’t making the contract all the way until May of 2021 is because under park code you can only have an employment contract that lasts three years.

“There’s an option that it will come before the board sometime before 2019 and I assume the option will be extended at that time,” said Flynn.

Flynn says the real value to the contract is that it fixes Clevenger’s retirement date and it allows the Park District to work with him in a succession plan.

The contract still needs to be signed by Clevenger.