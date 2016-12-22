Opening still available for EPIC job training program

December 22 – Openings are still available for a jobs training program that designed for SNAP recipients.

The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) and IL Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced there are still openings for the Employment Opportunities, Personalized Services, Individualized Training, and Career Planning (EPIC) pilot program. The program is designed to provide SNAP recipients with valuable training and skills to help them gain meaningful employment.

“Working through innovative programs like EPIC, Illinoisans receiving food assistance can gain the education and skills they need on their journey toward self-sufficiency,” DCEO Acting Director Sean McCarthy said. “We hope that this program can serve as a launching point for broader engagement of SNAP participants as we support them in their movement toward independence.”

The program is designed primarily for adults without children who are currently unable to work and are SNAP recipients. EPIC services include one-on-one career training, connections to employers, and individualized plans to help you find your career.

Illinois was one of ten states in the U.S. to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services division. Illinois was awarded $21 million to participate in the pilot program.

Macon County residents can apply for the program at the Illinois Department of Human Services office at 707 E. Wood Street in Decatur, or at the Illinois Worknet Center.