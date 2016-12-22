Millikin grad Hubbard appointed as associate judge

December 22 – Decatur attorney Erick F Hubbard will now be serving as an associate judge with the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.

Hubbard was sel ected by a group of Sixth Judicial Circuit judges to serve in the associate role Thursday. Hubbard received his undergraduate degree in 2000 from Millikin University, and his Juris Doctor from SIU Carbondale in 2003.

He is affiliated with Featherstun, Gaumer, Postlewait, Stocks, Flynn & Hubbard in Decatur. He’s been a partner since 2008.

The Six Judicial Circuit district covers Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, and Piatt Counties.