Macon County Continuum of Care receives HUD funding

December 22 – A group of social service agencies that are combating homelessness in Macon County recently received a nice boost from HUD.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded the Continuum of Care $790,791 for housing projects next fiscal year. The continuum fights homelessness through many programs. Homeward Bound Program Director Darsonya Switzer says they will use the money for a number housing projects.

“We utilize the funds for supportive services and housing projects,” Switzer says. “We have a number of housing projects like transitional housing, where a family or individual can stay temporarily while they try to get back on their feet. We also have permanent supportive housing for those that will take longer to get back on their feet because of a disability.”

The Continuum is made up of Dove, Inc. (Homeward Bound), Decatur Housing Authority, Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation (DMCOC), Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, City of Decatur, Millikin University, Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn, and Crossing Healthcare.

They also offer chronic homelessness programs. The HUD grant will also fund supportive services like case managers, transportation needs, and much more.

Last year, the continuum was awarded about $4,000 more than this year. The HUD funding covers a majority of the continuum’s budget.