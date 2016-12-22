Four file for Richland Board of Trustees

December 22 – The race for three full-term seats on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees will be four.

Two incumbents, Bruce Campbell and Wayne Dunning have filed for reelection. They will be challenged by Maroa resident Jim Underwood and Decatur resident Melinda Westwater. The seats will be six-year terms on the college’s Board of Trustees.

Bruce Campbell is the current board chairman. He has served as a trustee since 2008, when he was first appointed to the board. He feels Richland is moving in the right direction because they offer a quality and affordable education. He’d like to continue serving on the board because he knows President Valdez is still transitioning into the job.

“Part of the reason I have decided to run again is because we have had a recent change in administration and I’d like to see that formulated into additional positive impacts for the district,” Campbell says. “[Dr. Valdez] is faced with a daunting task of trying to balance out the financial issue that is the lack of funding from the state.”

Trustee Bishop Wayne Dunning has also filed for reelection. Dunning has been on the board since 1993 and has served as board chairman in the past. Even though he has had a long tenure on the board, Dunning believes there is more he can do to improve education.

“I just have a strong interest in the community and in education and I felt compelled to try it again,” Dunning says. “I’m really focusing on bridging the gap between what’s needed in demand in the marketplace. I still have some fresh ideas.”

Dunning and Campbell will be challenged by Underwood and Westwater. Underwood is the Macon County Democratic Party chairman and has worked in several government positions. He decided to run because he has a vested interest in education in Macon County. He believes he can bring a lot to the board.

“I have 15 years of state government experience and I’m currently working the chief procurement officer for the State Treasurer’s Office and that’s a lot of what colleges do,” Underwood says. “I’ve been able to go to almost every 4-year college and community colleges to oversee construction projects. I’ve seen what goes on from one corner of the state to the other and I rank Richland up there.”

Underwood is also excited to work with new president Dr. Valdez.

WSOY reached out to Melinda Westwater but we have not been contacted back.

The Consolidated Election will take place on April 4, 2017.