Flora Gems offering last minute shopping help during “No Panic Party”

December 22 –Did you procrastinate to the last moment to get that special someone a gift, if so Flora Gems has your back.

Last minute shoppers can rejoice as the downtown Decatur jeweler is hosting their inaugural “No Panic Party” tomorrow and Saturday.

Co-owner of Flora Gems Lisa Flora says they thought the event would be fun and to serve as a great way to help last minute shoppers.

“We’re literally going to be here for everyone clear up to the last minute, we just wanted to make it a fun casual event,” says Flora.

The event will have micro-brews, bourbon and cigars on hand. Flora says they have everything in all different ranges. They carry the popular Alex and Ani bracelets all the way to diamond necklaces.

Flora Gems is open tomorrow, December 23rd from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and then Saturday, December 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at 101 N. Water Street.