Downtown Decatur a great spot for last-minute shoppers

December 22 – If you still haven’t gotten all of your Christmas gifts yet, a stop in Downtown Decatur should do the trick.

It’s probably too late to order gifts online and still have them arrive in time for Christmas. That means you’ll have to find some gifts in-store. There are still plenty of deals going on at several shops Downtown Decatur.

If you have a family member that loves sweet treats, Del’s Popcorn Shop on Merchant has what you need. Owner Kemper Willcut II says they are getting low on peanut brittle and peppermint bark, but there are still plenty of options.

“We still have hostess trays ready to go that have an assortment of five or six candy goodies,” Willcut says. “And you can grab our popcorn tins which are always ready to go.”

If you have a family member that is hard to buy for and you know they like wine, the Decanter is your best option. Co-owner Mike Delaney says they have wine tastings set for Friday and Saturday if you’re looking for the perfect wine.

“Wine is always a great gift and we will help you pick out the perfect one if you want,” Delaney says. “You can also try our wine during our tastings and Christmas wine bags are available.”

The Decanter also has their normal white and red wines of the month. They will be closing early on Saturday at 4 p.m.

If you’re looking for more personalized gifts, Giggles on Merchant can hook you up. You still have time to personalize your gifts. They also are running a 20 percent off special for Christmas items.

You can call each shop for more information about any Christmas specials.