2017 Cardinal Caravan

Hey fans, the 2017 Cardinals Caravan is coming to Decatur! Join us for the chance to talk baseball and meet current players, alumni and broadcasters. There will be autographs for kids, Cardinals prize drawings and more.

January 15th 2017

Decatur Conference Center and Hotel

6pm

Tickets will be available for purchase soon at the following locations:

WSOY studio’s at 250 N. Water St., Suite 100 in downtown Decatur Monday-Friday 8:30-5pm.

Skeff Distributing -3585 E L&A East L&A Industrial Drive

Also, listen for your chance to win tickets to the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan on Byers & Co from 6-9am!