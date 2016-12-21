Wright happy after Airport passes inspection

December 21 – The Decatur Airport has passed their yearly inspection yet again.

Recently the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA was at the Decatur Airport conducting their annual safety inspections.

The FAA inspections include safety inspections of runway surfaces and of the training records kept by FAA statute. Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright says they received zero discrepancies noting they didn’t find anything outside of normal operating procedures of the airport.

Wright says it’s a big plus to have that kind of inspection.

“It’s important and it’s a nice bragging aspect that we can walk away knowing we’re doing our job the way the FAA wants us to do it,” says Wright.

Wright says the positive inspection is nothing out of the ordinary for the Airport and that he has a cast of employees to thank for a good grade.

“We have an excellent crew out here at the Airport who cares about the facility and sets the standard high on keeping everything working accordingly,” says Wright.

(Featured image supplied by Wright)