Second arrest made in Illegal Dumping case

December 21 – The Decatur man sought by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office for illegal dumping has turned himself in.

Lieutenant Jamie Belcher with the Sheriff’s Office says 46 year old Loyd R. Peterson surrendered himself to Sheriff’s at the Law Enforcement Center on the charge of Illegal Dumping in connection with the case.

According to information obtained at the time, Peterson was processed through the jail he is now a resident of Decatur and no longer lives in Maroa.

Peterson was released from the jail on a notice to appear back in court on December 27th.

Peterson and Dustin Hassler of Maroa illegally dumped several bags of garbage on W. Grand Rd. between Wyckles Rd. and Glasgow Rd. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies were able to determine the individuals disposed of 19 large plastic garbage bags of various household refuse on the side of the road directly under the I-72 overpass.

On Sunday, December 18th, 2016, deputies arrested 20 year old Dustin Hassler for illegal dumping. Individuals who are caught illegally dumping can face a fine up to $1,500 per violation and possibly more depending on what items they are dumping. Those individuals will also be responsible for paying the cost to clean up and properly dispose of the trash in addition to their fines.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to call their local law enforcement agency in the event they observe anyone illegally disposing of trash along the roads.