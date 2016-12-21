Illinois home sales, prices gain in November

December 21 – Illinois home sales regained momentum in November statewide, while the number of sales last month dropped in Macon County.

According to Illinois REALTORS, statewide home sales for November 2016 totaled 11,341 homes sold, a 14.8 percent increase from 9,881 sales in November 2015. The statewide median price of a home rose to $178,000 last month.

In Macon County, closed sales dropped to 91 homes sold in November 2016. That’s a drop from 98 sold the previous month and also down from 100 homes sold in November 2015. The median price of a home in Macon County rose last month to $90,500. That’s a 7.6 percent increase from $84,100 average in November 2015.

The inventory of homes for sale in Macon County dropped 1.6 percent to 816 homes available last month.

The report also shows that Macon County homes sat on the market for a shorter period of time compared to last year. The average time a home sat on the market in November 2016 was 75 days, representing a 20.2 percent decrease from when it was a 94-day average in November 2015. Statewide, it took an average of 62 days to sell a home last month.