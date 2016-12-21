Decatur Police arrest man and woman on drug charges

December 21 – The Decatur Police Department has taken a large amount of heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine off of the streets after searching a Decatur home.

After a thorough investigation, police conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Wellington Way in Decatur. There, detectives seized approximately 185 grams of heroin, approximately 92 grams of powder cocaine, and approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine.

The street level value of the heroin is $37,000 and the powder/crack cocaine is a combined value of $14,200.

Police arrested 35-year-old James D. Jones and 20-year-old Carnessa NK Jackson as a result of the investigation. Both have been booked into the Macon County Jail.

Both Jones and Jackson are facing charges of possession of heroin 100-400 grams, possession of cocaine 100-400 grams, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin.

“We are especially pleased with the seizure of the large quantity of heroin, as the nation is currently dealing with an increase in overdose cases by heroin users,” DPD Deputy Chief David Dickerson said.

Dickerson says the will continue to combat the distribution of illegal drugs within the community.