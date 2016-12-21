Decatur law enforcement nabs marijuana dealer

December 21 – Decatur Police and Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested suspected drug dealers and seized more than 4,600 grams of cannabis.

DPD Deputy Chief David Dickerson says police and Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on I-72 for minor traffic violations Wednesday morning. A free-air K9 sniff was performed around the vehicle and the K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A subsequent search was conducted and police found a large plastic container with 11 individually packaged bags of cannabis.

A total of 4,696.8 grams of cannabis was recovered. Police estimate a street value of upwards of $50,000.

Cannabis was also located on the two suspects, both from Lafayette, Indiana. 41-year-old Tulane A. Hardaway and 35-year-old Quentin M. Hawkins were arrested on charges of cannabis trafficking and manufacture/delivery of 2,500-5,000 grams of cannabis.

The two suspects were booked into the Macon County Jail.