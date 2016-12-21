Decatur Airport’s strategy of dealing with ice

December 21 – While icy conditions made streets and sidewalks hard to navigate through the weekend and partially this week, the Decatur Airport was fighting off the conditions as best they could.

Director of the Decatur Airport Tim Wright says preparing for the conditions is easier if you know exactly what kind of precipitation will fall. He says they expected a rise in temperature Friday night and that never happened.

“All the precipitation that fell Friday night and most of the day Saturday was in liquid form,” says Wright. “We had some freezing rain events throughout the night, so everything that fell froze to the ground. Snow is a lot easier to deal with than ice.”

Wright says one of the most important things the Airport looks at is forecasting and they listen to local forecasters on what time precipitation may fall and whether it’s rain, ice or snow.

The airport has anti-icing capabilities that can be put down on the surface area of a runway. Anti-icing is the application of chemicals that not only de-ice, but also remain on a surface and continue to delay the reformation of ice for a certain period of time and can prevent adhesion of ice to make mechanical removal easier.

“In a situation like last Friday, if we would’ve known the temperatures weren’t rising above freezing we would’ve treated with anti-ice,” says Wright. “The end result is all the runways and surfaces experienced about a quarter to three-eighths of an inch of icing on the surface areas.”

The airport even had to divert a flight ahead of the storm to Champaign. Service resumed on Saturday and some arrivals came in with a couple departures. When the sun went down that night the airport re-iced and Sunday about midday one runway was kept open and remained open the rest of the day.

Wright is happy to report that all surfaces as of today are dry, clean and at 100% operating capacity.

(Featured image supplied by Wright)