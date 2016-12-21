Accident closing intersection in rural Macon County

December 21 – Due to a single vehicle accident, 85th Street is closed between Sefton Road and Rt. 121 while crews clean up the scene.

Information is limited at this time; however, Macon County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jamie Belcher says a semi-tractor trailer is involved in the crash. 85th Street will be closed for approximately three hours during the cleanup process.

Belcher says the driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what is believed to be minor injuries.

If you live on this section of road, you can access your homes by using Gosnell Road.